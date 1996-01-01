What is the primary function of protective tariffs?
A
To shield domestic industries from foreign competition by increasing the price of imported goods
B
To reduce the overall level of consumption in the economy
C
To generate government revenue without affecting domestic markets
D
To encourage exports by subsidizing domestic producers
Understand the concept of a tariff: A tariff is a tax imposed on imported goods, which raises their price in the domestic market.
Recognize the effect of increasing the price of imported goods: When tariffs increase the cost of imports, these goods become less competitive compared to domestically produced goods.
Identify the primary goal of protective tariffs: They are designed to protect domestic industries by making foreign products more expensive, thereby encouraging consumers to buy domestic products.
Distinguish protective tariffs from other types of tariffs: Unlike tariffs aimed solely at generating government revenue or reducing consumption, protective tariffs specifically aim to shield domestic producers from foreign competition.
Summarize the primary function: Protective tariffs increase the price of imports to protect domestic industries, which aligns with the correct answer choice.
