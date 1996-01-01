Which of the following statements about a tariff is true?
A
A tariff has no effect on consumer surplus in the importing country.
B
A tariff increases the domestic price of the imported good.
C
A tariff eliminates all imports of the taxed good.
D
A tariff always leads to a decrease in government revenue.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand what a tariff is — a tariff is a tax imposed by a government on imported goods, which typically raises the price of those goods in the domestic market.
Step 2: Analyze the effect of a tariff on consumer surplus — since the tariff raises the price of imported goods, consumers usually pay more, which reduces consumer surplus. Therefore, the statement that a tariff has no effect on consumer surplus is false.
Step 3: Consider the impact on domestic prices — because the tariff increases the cost of imported goods, domestic prices for those goods tend to rise, making the statement that a tariff increases the domestic price true.
Step 4: Evaluate whether a tariff eliminates all imports — tariffs generally make imports more expensive but do not necessarily eliminate all imports unless the tariff is prohibitively high. So, the statement that a tariff eliminates all imports is not always true.
Step 5: Examine government revenue effects — tariffs generate revenue for the government from the tax on imports, so a tariff does not always lead to a decrease in government revenue; it often increases it.
Watch next
Master Tariffs on Imports with a bite sized video explanation from Brian