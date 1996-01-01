Which of the following statements about tariffs on imports is true?
A
Tariffs generally increase the domestic price of imported goods.
B
Tariffs always lead to a decrease in government revenue.
C
Tariffs have no effect on consumer surplus.
D
Tariffs eliminate all foreign competition in domestic markets.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand what a tariff is — a tariff is a tax imposed by a government on imported goods, which raises the cost of those goods when they enter the domestic market.
Step 2: Analyze the effect of a tariff on the price of imported goods — since importers must pay the tariff, they typically pass this cost onto consumers, causing the domestic price of imported goods to increase.
Step 3: Consider the impact of tariffs on government revenue — tariffs generate revenue for the government because importers pay the tax, so tariffs do not always decrease government revenue; in fact, they usually increase it.
Step 4: Evaluate the effect of tariffs on consumer surplus — because tariffs raise prices, consumers generally pay more and buy less, which reduces consumer surplus; therefore, tariffs do affect consumer surplus.
Step 5: Assess whether tariffs eliminate all foreign competition — tariffs make imported goods more expensive but do not completely eliminate foreign competition unless the tariff is prohibitively high; thus, tariffs do not necessarily eliminate all foreign competition.
Watch next
Master Tariffs on Imports with a bite sized video explanation from Brian