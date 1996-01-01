Which of the following is NOT true of competitive advertising in perfectly competitive markets?
A
It does not affect the market price because firms are price takers.
B
Individual firms have little incentive to advertise since their output is a small part of total market supply.
C
It is generally unnecessary because products are homogeneous.
D
It can increase a firm's market share by differentiating its product.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the characteristics of a perfectly competitive market, where many firms sell homogeneous (identical) products, and each firm is a price taker, meaning it cannot influence the market price.
Step 2: Recognize that because products are homogeneous, advertising to differentiate a product is generally ineffective or unnecessary, as consumers see no difference between products from different firms.
Step 3: Note that individual firms have little incentive to advertise because their output is a very small fraction of the total market supply, so advertising costs would not significantly increase their sales or profits.
Step 4: Recall that advertising in perfectly competitive markets does not affect the market price since firms accept the market price as given and cannot influence it through advertising.
Step 5: Conclude that the statement 'It can increase a firm's market share by differentiating its product' is NOT true in perfectly competitive markets, because product differentiation is not possible with homogeneous goods.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Supply and Demand with a bite sized video explanation from Brian