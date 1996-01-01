Which of the following is NOT a recognized advantage to the franchisee of starting a franchise?
A
Guaranteed profits regardless of market conditions
B
Training and ongoing support from the franchisor
C
Access to established brand recognition
D
Proven business model and operational procedures
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the role of a franchisee, who is an individual or business that purchases the rights to operate a business under the franchisor's established brand and system.
Step 2: Identify common advantages for a franchisee, which typically include training and ongoing support from the franchisor, access to established brand recognition, and a proven business model with operational procedures.
Step 3: Analyze the option 'Guaranteed profits regardless of market conditions' and recognize that in microeconomics and business, no legitimate franchise can guarantee profits because market conditions and competition always affect business outcomes.
Step 4: Compare this option with the other listed advantages, noting that the other options are realistic benefits provided by franchisors to franchisees.
Step 5: Conclude that the option 'Guaranteed profits regardless of market conditions' is NOT a recognized advantage to the franchisee, as it is unrealistic and not guaranteed in any business model.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Supply and Demand with a bite sized video explanation from Brian