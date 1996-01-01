Which of the following best explains how the invention of money affected the barter system?
It made trade easier by providing a common medium of exchange, reducing the need for a double coincidence of wants.
It increased the reliance on direct exchange of goods and services.
It decreased the overall volume of trade in the economy.
It eliminated the need for specialization in production.
Step 1: Understand the barter system, which involves direct exchange of goods and services without a common medium. This system requires a 'double coincidence of wants,' meaning both parties must want what the other offers.
Step 2: Recognize the role of money as a medium of exchange that can be widely accepted in trade, eliminating the need for both parties to want each other's goods simultaneously.
Step 3: Analyze how money simplifies transactions by providing a common measure of value, making it easier to compare prices and trade goods and services indirectly.
Step 4: Consider the effects of money on trade volume and specialization. Money typically increases trade volume and encourages specialization because it facilitates easier exchange.
Step 5: Conclude that the invention of money improved the efficiency of trade by reducing the limitations of the barter system, specifically by removing the necessity for a double coincidence of wants.
