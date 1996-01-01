Which of the following scenarios best represent pull factors of migration?
A
Political instability in the home country
B
Access to higher quality education in the destination country
C
Natural disasters in the home country
D
Availability of better job opportunities in the destination country
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of 'pull factors' in migration: these are positive attributes or conditions in the destination country that attract people to move there.
Identify characteristics of pull factors, such as better economic opportunities, improved living conditions, political stability, or access to quality education in the destination country.
Analyze each scenario given: political instability and natural disasters in the home country are examples of 'push factors' because they drive people away from their current location due to negative conditions.
Recognize that 'access to higher quality education in the destination country' and 'availability of better job opportunities in the destination country' are positive incentives that attract migrants, thus representing pull factors.
Conclude that scenarios involving benefits or improvements in the destination country are pull factors, while those involving problems in the home country are push factors.
