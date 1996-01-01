Which term describes the situation when firms originate, produce, and market their products and services worldwide?
A
Privatization
B
Monopolization
C
Globalization
D
Localization
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the key terms provided in the problem: Privatization, Monopolization, Globalization, and Localization.
Define Privatization: It refers to the transfer of ownership of a business, enterprise, agency, or public service from the public sector (government) to the private sector (businesses or private individuals).
Define Monopolization: It describes a market situation where a single firm dominates the entire market, limiting competition.
Define Localization: It refers to adapting products or services to meet the needs and preferences of local markets or regions.
Define Globalization: It is the process by which firms operate on an international scale, originating, producing, and marketing their products and services worldwide, integrating markets across countries.
