Consumer surplus for a product often declines because of all of the following factors except ______.
A
an increase in the number of substitutes available
B
a decrease in the price of the product
C
an increase in the price of the product
D
a decrease in consumers' willingness to pay
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of consumer surplus: it is the difference between what consumers are willing to pay for a good and what they actually pay.
Recognize that consumer surplus decreases when the price of the product increases because consumers pay more, reducing the difference between willingness to pay and actual price.
Note that an increase in the number of substitutes available can reduce consumer surplus because consumers may switch to alternatives, lowering the value they get from the original product.
Understand that a decrease in consumers' willingness to pay reduces consumer surplus since consumers value the product less, shrinking the gap between willingness to pay and price.
Identify that a decrease in the price of the product does not reduce consumer surplus; in fact, it typically increases consumer surplus because consumers pay less while their willingness to pay remains the same or higher.
