Advertising, fashion trends, and new product introductions serve to:
A
reduce the demand for established products
B
eliminate consumer surplus entirely
C
increase consumers' willingness to pay for certain goods or services
D
decrease the equilibrium price in the market
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of advertising, fashion trends, and new product introductions in consumer behavior and market demand. These factors typically influence how much consumers value certain goods or services.
Recall that advertising and fashion trends often create or enhance preferences, making consumers more willing to pay higher prices for specific products, thus shifting the demand curve.
Recognize that an increase in consumers' willingness to pay corresponds to a rightward shift in the demand curve, meaning at every price, quantity demanded increases.
Consider the effects on equilibrium price and quantity: when demand increases (shifts right), the equilibrium price and quantity generally rise, not decrease.
Conclude that advertising, fashion trends, and new product introductions primarily serve to increase consumers' willingness to pay for certain goods or services, rather than reducing demand, eliminating consumer surplus, or decreasing equilibrium price.
Watch next
Master Consumer Surplus in a Small Setting with a bite sized video explanation from Brian