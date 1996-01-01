In the context of consumer surplus and willingness to pay, the number of different people or households exposed to an advertisement is referred to as:
A
Market share
B
Consumer surplus
C
Frequency
D
Reach
1
Understand the key terms related to advertising and consumer behavior: Market share refers to the portion of total sales in a market captured by a firm; Consumer surplus is the difference between what consumers are willing to pay and what they actually pay; Frequency is the number of times an individual is exposed to an advertisement.
Identify the term that specifically measures the number of different people or households exposed to an advertisement at least once, which is distinct from how often they see it (frequency).
Recall that in advertising metrics, 'Reach' is defined as the total number of unique individuals or households exposed to an advertisement during a given period.
Compare the definitions to confirm that 'Reach' best fits the description of the number of different people or households exposed to an advertisement.
Conclude that the correct term for the number of different people or households exposed to an advertisement is 'Reach', differentiating it clearly from market share, consumer surplus, and frequency.
