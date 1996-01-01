Market researchers may use panels for their research because:
A
Panels are the only method for collecting qualitative data.
B
Panels allow researchers to collect data from the same group of individuals over time, enabling analysis of changes in behavior.
C
Panels eliminate the need for any statistical analysis.
D
Panels guarantee that all responses are completely unbiased.
1
Understand the concept of a panel in market research: A panel is a group of selected individuals who provide data repeatedly over a period of time.
Recognize that panels are useful because they allow researchers to observe changes in behavior or opinions within the same group, which helps in analyzing trends and patterns over time.
Note that panels are not the only method for collecting qualitative data; other methods include interviews and focus groups.
Acknowledge that panels do not eliminate the need for statistical analysis; data collected still requires proper analysis to draw valid conclusions.
Understand that while panels aim to reduce bias by tracking the same individuals, they cannot guarantee completely unbiased responses due to factors like respondent fatigue or social desirability bias.
