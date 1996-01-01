Which of the following best describes a corporate strategy in the context of economics?
A
A technique for calculating the equilibrium price in a market.
B
A government policy designed to regulate market prices.
C
A long-term plan that outlines how a company will achieve its overall objectives and gain a competitive advantage.
D
A method used by consumers to maximize utility from limited resources.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of the question, which is about corporate strategy within economics. Corporate strategy refers to the overall plan a company uses to achieve its long-term goals and competitive position in the market.
Step 2: Review each option carefully and identify whether it relates to a company's long-term planning or other economic concepts such as market equilibrium, government policy, or consumer behavior.
Step 3: Recognize that calculating equilibrium price is a market mechanism concept, not a corporate strategy.
Step 4: Understand that government policies regulating prices are external to a company's internal planning and thus not corporate strategy.
Step 5: Identify that consumer methods to maximize utility relate to individual decision-making, not corporate-level planning. Therefore, the best description of corporate strategy is a long-term plan outlining how a company will achieve its objectives and competitive advantage.
