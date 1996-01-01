Which of the following statements best defines the marketing environment?
A
The marketing environment refers only to the internal policies and procedures of a business.
B
The marketing environment consists of external forces and factors that affect a firm's ability to develop and maintain successful transactions with its target customers.
C
The marketing environment is limited to the economic conditions within a country.
D
The marketing environment is the set of marketing strategies used by a firm to increase sales.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of the marketing environment. It refers to all external and internal factors that influence a company's marketing activities and its ability to serve customers effectively.
Step 2: Identify that the marketing environment is not limited to internal policies or procedures alone; these are part of the internal environment, but the marketing environment also includes external forces.
Step 3: Recognize that economic conditions are just one aspect of the external environment, but the marketing environment encompasses a broader range of external forces such as social, technological, competitive, and legal factors.
Step 4: Differentiate between the marketing environment and marketing strategies. The environment consists of factors affecting the firm, while strategies are the actions the firm takes in response to these factors.
Step 5: Conclude that the best definition of the marketing environment is that it consists of external forces and factors that affect a firm's ability to develop and maintain successful transactions with its target customers.
