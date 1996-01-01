Which of the following is NOT a vital consideration for determining managerial commitment to expanding globally?
A
Personal preferences for domestic travel
B
Evaluating the firm's financial resources
C
Assessing local labor laws and regulations
D
Understanding international market demand
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of managerial commitment to global expansion, which involves evaluating factors that impact the firm's ability and willingness to operate internationally.
Step 2: Identify key considerations typically involved in global expansion decisions, such as the firm's financial resources, local labor laws and regulations, and international market demand, as these directly affect operational feasibility and profitability.
Step 3: Recognize that personal preferences, such as a manager's preference for domestic travel, are subjective and do not influence the strategic or operational aspects of expanding globally.
Step 4: Compare each option to determine which one does not align with the practical and strategic factors necessary for global expansion decisions.
Step 5: Conclude that personal preferences for domestic travel are not a vital consideration for managerial commitment to expanding globally, unlike the other options which are essential factors.
