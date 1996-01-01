Step 1: Understand the context of online grocery retailers and their business model compared to traditional brick-and-mortar stores.
Step 2: Analyze the statement about price competition: consider factors like cost structures, economies of scale, and pricing strategies to determine if online retailers can compete on price.
Step 3: Evaluate the claim about overhead costs by identifying typical expenses for online retailers (such as warehousing and technology) versus physical stores (such as rent, utilities, and in-store staff).
Step 4: Consider the role of inventory management in online grocery retailing, recognizing that managing stock is essential regardless of the sales channel.
Step 5: Assess the feasibility of delivery services in online grocery retailing, noting that delivery is a key component of the online shopping experience.
