Which of the following is NOT a possible outcome once a consumer is satisfied with their purchase?
A
The consumer's willingness to pay for additional units of the good decreases.
B
The consumer continues to purchase more units even if the price exceeds their willingness to pay.
C
The consumer experiences no additional increase in consumer surplus from further purchases of the same good.
D
The consumer may choose not to buy any more units of the good.
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of consumer satisfaction and willingness to pay. When a consumer is satisfied, their willingness to pay for additional units typically decreases because each additional unit provides less additional utility (diminishing marginal utility).
Step 2: Recognize that consumer surplus is the difference between what a consumer is willing to pay and what they actually pay. Once satisfied, buying more units usually does not increase consumer surplus because the additional utility gained is minimal or zero.
Step 3: Consider the possibility that a consumer may choose not to buy more units if the price is higher than their willingness to pay, as purchasing beyond this point would reduce their net benefit.
Step 4: Analyze the statement that the consumer continues to purchase more units even if the price exceeds their willingness to pay. This contradicts rational consumer behavior because consumers aim to maximize utility and avoid paying more than their valuation.
Step 5: Conclude that the statement about continuing to purchase when price exceeds willingness to pay is NOT a possible outcome for a satisfied consumer, while the other options align with economic theory.
