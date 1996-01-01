Opinion polls have the greatest measured effect for which of the following in the context of consumer surplus and willingness to pay?
A
Determining the equilibrium price in a competitive market
B
Calculating producer surplus
C
Measuring the elasticity of supply
D
Estimating the average willingness to pay for a new product
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the key concepts involved: consumer surplus, willingness to pay, and how opinion polls relate to these concepts. Consumer surplus is the difference between what consumers are willing to pay for a good and what they actually pay.
Step 2: Recognize that opinion polls are typically used to gather information about consumers' preferences and their maximum willingness to pay for a product, especially when the product is new and market data is not yet available.
Step 3: Analyze why opinion polls are less effective for determining equilibrium price, calculating producer surplus, or measuring elasticity of supply, as these require actual market transaction data rather than stated preferences.
Step 4: Connect the use of opinion polls to estimating the average willingness to pay for a new product, since this is where direct consumer input is most valuable and can inform demand estimates before the product enters the market.
Step 5: Conclude that opinion polls have the greatest measured effect in estimating the average willingness to pay for a new product, as this directly relates to consumer preferences and potential consumer surplus.
