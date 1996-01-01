Which of the following is NOT a market segmentation strategy related to consumer surplus and willingness to pay?
A
Price discrimination based on willingness to pay
B
Demographic segmentation
C
Random allocation of goods
D
Geographic segmentation
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of market segmentation: it involves dividing a broad consumer or business market into sub-groups based on shared characteristics to target them more effectively.
Recognize that price discrimination based on willingness to pay is a strategy that directly relates to consumer surplus, as it charges different prices to different consumers based on their maximum willingness to pay.
Identify demographic segmentation as a strategy that divides the market based on demographic factors like age, gender, income, which can indirectly relate to willingness to pay by targeting groups with different purchasing power.
Understand geographic segmentation as dividing the market based on location, which can affect willingness to pay due to regional preferences or income differences.
Note that random allocation of goods does not involve any strategic segmentation or consideration of consumer surplus or willingness to pay, making it the option that is NOT a market segmentation strategy related to these concepts.
