In an effort to overcome the free-rider problem, noneconomic groups have:
A
relied solely on voluntary contributions without any incentives
B
restricted access to public goods for non-members
C
used selective incentives to encourage participation
D
eliminated all forms of group membership fees
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the free-rider problem, which occurs when individuals benefit from a good or service without paying for it, leading to under-provision of that good or service.
Step 2: Recognize that noneconomic groups face this problem because public goods they provide can be consumed without direct payment, reducing members' incentives to contribute voluntarily.
Step 3: Identify that to overcome the free-rider problem, groups often use selective incentives—these are benefits or rewards available only to those who participate or contribute, thus encouraging active membership.
Step 4: Note that relying solely on voluntary contributions without incentives usually fails to solve the free-rider problem because free-riders have no reason to contribute.
Step 5: Understand that restricting access to public goods for non-members or eliminating membership fees are not effective or common strategies to solve the free-rider problem in noneconomic groups.
Watch next
Master Free Rider Problem with a bite sized video explanation from Brian