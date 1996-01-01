Because of the free-rider problem, which of the following is most likely to occur when a good is non-excludable and non-rivalrous?
A
The good will be efficiently allocated by private firms.
B
Government intervention will be unnecessary.
C
The good will be underprovided by the market.
D
Consumers will pay more than the social optimum for the good.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the characteristics of the good described: it is non-excludable (people cannot be prevented from using it) and non-rivalrous (one person's use does not reduce availability to others). These are typical features of a public good.
Step 2: Recognize the free-rider problem: because individuals can benefit without paying, private firms have little incentive to provide the good at an efficient level since they cannot easily charge consumers.
Step 3: Analyze the market outcome: due to the free-rider problem, the private market tends to underprovide such goods because the marginal private benefit is less than the marginal social benefit.
Step 4: Understand why government intervention might be necessary: to correct the underprovision, governments often step in to provide or subsidize the good to reach the socially optimal level of provision.
Step 5: Conclude that the good will be underprovided by the market, which aligns with the correct answer, and that private firms will not efficiently allocate the good without intervention.
