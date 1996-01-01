Which of the following best describes the characteristics of a common property good, such as fish in the ocean?
A
Excludable and nonrival
B
Non-excludable and rival
C
Excludable and rival
D
Non-excludable and nonrival
1
Step 1: Understand the definitions of the key terms: 'excludable' means that it is possible to prevent people who have not paid for a good from using it, while 'non-excludable' means it is difficult or impossible to exclude people from using the good.
Step 2: Understand 'rival' means that one person's consumption of the good reduces the amount available for others, whereas 'nonrival' means one person's use does not reduce availability for others.
Step 3: Analyze the example of fish in the ocean: it is difficult to exclude people from fishing (non-excludable), but when one person catches fish, there are fewer fish left for others (rival).
Step 4: Based on these characteristics, identify that a common property good is typically non-excludable and rival.
Step 5: Compare this to other types of goods (private goods, public goods, club goods) to reinforce why fish in the ocean fit the common property good category.
