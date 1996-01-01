Which of the following is NOT an example of a merit good or service?
A
Museums
B
Vaccinations
C
Public education
D
National defense
1
Step 1: Understand the definition of a merit good or service. Merit goods are goods or services that are socially desirable and often under-consumed if left to the free market, so governments tend to provide or subsidize them. Examples include education, healthcare, and vaccinations.
Step 2: Review each option to determine if it fits the characteristics of a merit good. Museums, vaccinations, and public education are typically considered merit goods because they provide positive externalities and social benefits.
Step 3: Consider the nature of national defense. Unlike merit goods, national defense is a public good characterized by non-excludability and non-rivalry, meaning it is provided to all citizens regardless of individual consumption and cannot be withheld.
Step 4: Recognize that while national defense is important, it is classified as a public good rather than a merit good because it does not fit the criteria of goods that are under-consumed and subsidized to encourage consumption.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is national defense, as it is NOT an example of a merit good or service but rather a public good.
