Which of the following is a factor that favors the development of primary economic activities?
A
Large urban population
B
Extensive financial markets
C
Abundant natural resources
D
High levels of technological innovation
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand what primary economic activities are: these involve the extraction and harvesting of natural resources directly from the Earth, such as agriculture, fishing, forestry, and mining.
Identify the key factors that support or favor the development of primary economic activities. Since these activities depend heavily on natural inputs, factors related to natural resource availability are crucial.
Analyze each option in the context of primary activities: a large urban population typically supports secondary and tertiary activities rather than primary; extensive financial markets and high technological innovation usually favor industrial and service sectors.
Recognize that 'Abundant natural resources' directly provide the raw materials needed for primary economic activities, making it the most relevant factor.
Conclude that the presence of abundant natural resources is the fundamental factor that favors the development of primary economic activities.
