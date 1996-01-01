Which of the following is not an example of human capital?
A
A factory worker's education and training
B
A doctor's medical knowledge
C
A company's delivery truck
D
A software engineer's programming skills
Step 1: Understand the concept of human capital. Human capital refers to the skills, knowledge, experience, and attributes possessed by individuals that contribute to their productivity and economic value.
Step 2: Identify examples of human capital from the options. These include a factory worker's education and training, a doctor's medical knowledge, and a software engineer's programming skills, as all represent knowledge or skills acquired by people.
Step 3: Recognize that a company's delivery truck is a physical asset, not a skill or knowledge possessed by a person, and therefore does not qualify as human capital.
Step 4: Conclude that the delivery truck is an example of physical capital, which includes tangible assets used in production, distinguishing it from human capital.
Step 5: Summarize that human capital involves intangible qualities related to people, while physical capital involves tangible goods or equipment.
