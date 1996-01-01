A __________ is what customers expect they will get by purchasing a product.
A
willingness to pay
B
consumer surplus
C
perceived benefit
D
market price
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept being asked: The question is about what customers expect to receive when they purchase a product.
Recall the definitions of the options: 'Willingness to pay' is the maximum amount a consumer is willing to pay for a product; 'Consumer surplus' is the difference between willingness to pay and the market price; 'Market price' is the actual price at which the product is sold.
Identify the term that describes the expected value or advantage a customer believes they will get from the product, which is the 'perceived benefit'.
Recognize that 'perceived benefit' captures the customer's expectation of the product's value before purchase, which influences their willingness to pay.
Conclude that the correct answer is 'perceived benefit' because it directly relates to customer expectations about the product's value.
