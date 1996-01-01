Which of the following best defines 'economies of scale' in the context of human geography?
A
The process by which a country's population becomes more concentrated in urban areas.
B
The increase in costs per unit as a firm produces more output.
C
The cost advantages that enterprises obtain due to expansion, resulting in a decrease in average costs as production increases.
D
The movement of goods and services across international borders.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of 'economies of scale' in microeconomics, which refers to the cost advantages that a firm experiences as it increases production, leading to a decrease in average cost per unit.
Step 2: Recognize that economies of scale are related to production and cost structures within firms, not directly to population distribution or international trade.
Step 3: Analyze each option by comparing it to the definition of economies of scale: the first option relates to urban population concentration, which is unrelated; the second option describes increasing costs, which is the opposite of economies of scale; the third option matches the definition of cost advantages from expansion; the fourth option concerns international trade, which is unrelated.
Step 4: Conclude that the best definition of economies of scale is the one describing cost advantages due to expansion, resulting in decreased average costs as production increases.
Step 5: Remember that economies of scale are important because they explain why larger firms can often produce goods more cheaply than smaller firms, influencing market structure and firm behavior.
