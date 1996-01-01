A general change in the way business is developing is called:
A
an externality
B
a market equilibrium
C
a price ceiling
D
an economic trend
1
Understand the key terms provided in the options: an externality, a market equilibrium, a price ceiling, and an economic trend.
Define each term: An externality is a side effect of a transaction affecting third parties; a market equilibrium is the point where supply equals demand; a price ceiling is a government-imposed limit on how high a price can be charged.
Recognize that the question asks for a general change in the way business is developing, which implies a broad, ongoing shift rather than a specific market condition or policy.
Identify that an economic trend refers to a general direction or pattern in economic activity or business development over time.
Conclude that the term 'economic trend' best fits the description of a general change in how business is developing.
