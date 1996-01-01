Which two phrases best reflect the economic implications of Islam?
A
Prohibition of interest (riba) and emphasis on wealth redistribution through zakat
B
Promotion of unlimited consumption and accumulation of wealth
C
Support for laissez-faire policies without ethical constraints
D
Encouragement of monopolies and price fixing
Step 1: Understand the economic principles embedded in Islamic teachings, focusing on how they influence financial and economic behavior.
Step 2: Recognize that Islam prohibits interest (riba), which means charging or paying interest on loans is not allowed, affecting how financial transactions are structured.
Step 3: Identify the emphasis on wealth redistribution through zakat, a mandatory charitable contribution designed to reduce inequality and support social welfare.
Step 4: Compare these principles with other options such as promotion of unlimited consumption, laissez-faire policies without ethical constraints, and encouragement of monopolies, which do not align with Islamic economic ethics.
Step 5: Conclude that the two phrases best reflecting the economic implications of Islam are the prohibition of interest (riba) and the emphasis on wealth redistribution through zakat.
