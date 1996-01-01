Which of the following areas typically has the lowest population density?
A
Suburban neighborhoods
B
Rural regions
C
Industrial districts
D
Urban city centers
1
Understand the concept of population density, which is defined as the number of people living per unit area, typically expressed as people per square kilometer or mile.
Recall that urban city centers usually have very high population densities due to concentrated housing, businesses, and infrastructure.
Recognize that suburban neighborhoods have moderate population densities, as they are residential areas surrounding urban centers with more space per person than cities but less than rural areas.
Identify that industrial districts are often less densely populated residentially because they are primarily used for factories and businesses rather than housing.
Conclude that rural regions typically have the lowest population density because they consist of large areas with few people, often used for agriculture or natural landscapes rather than dense human settlement.
