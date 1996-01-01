When marketers seek to evaluate market attractiveness, which of the following factors is most commonly considered?
A
The average age of consumers in neighboring countries
B
The historical price of raw materials
C
Market size and growth rate
D
The number of competitors in unrelated industries
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that evaluating market attractiveness involves identifying factors that influence the potential success and profitability of entering or operating in a market.
Recognize that market size refers to the total volume or value of sales in a market, which indicates the potential customer base and revenue opportunities.
Understand that the growth rate of a market shows how quickly the market is expanding or contracting, which helps predict future opportunities and risks.
Compare other factors such as average age of consumers in neighboring countries, historical price of raw materials, and number of competitors in unrelated industries, and assess their direct relevance to market attractiveness.
Conclude that market size and growth rate are the most commonly considered factors because they directly reflect the potential demand and future prospects of the market.
