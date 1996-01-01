Which industry would be best characterized as monopolistically competitive?
A
The local electricity utility
B
The smartphone operating system market
C
The restaurant industry in a large city
D
The wheat farming industry
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the characteristics of a monopolistically competitive industry. Such an industry typically has many sellers, differentiated products, free entry and exit, and some degree of market power for each firm.
Step 2: Analyze the local electricity utility. This is usually a natural monopoly due to high fixed costs and infrastructure, so it does not fit monopolistic competition.
Step 3: Consider the smartphone operating system market. It is dominated by a few firms (like iOS and Android), making it an oligopoly rather than monopolistic competition.
Step 4: Examine the restaurant industry in a large city. There are many restaurants offering differentiated products (different cuisines, styles, prices), with relatively free entry and exit, fitting the monopolistic competition model.
Step 5: Look at the wheat farming industry. It involves many sellers but the product is homogeneous, which characterizes perfect competition, not monopolistic competition.
