Which of the following majors typically leads to the highest-paying starting salary?
A
Communication
B
Business
C
Education
D
Engineering
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the majors listed in the problem: Communication, Business, Education, and Engineering.
Understand that the question asks which major typically leads to the highest-paying starting salary, which involves comparing average starting salaries across these fields.
Recall or research data on average starting salaries for graduates in each major, noting that Engineering often has higher starting salaries due to demand for technical skills and specialized knowledge.
Compare the average starting salaries for Communication, Business, Education, and Engineering to see which is highest.
Conclude that Engineering typically leads to the highest-paying starting salary based on this comparison.
