In competitive markets, which type of supply process is typically characterized by a mature manufacturing and technology base?
A
Stable supply process
B
Constant supply process
C
Innovative supply process
D
Volatile supply process
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of supply processes in competitive markets, which describe how firms produce and deliver goods based on their technology and manufacturing capabilities.
Recognize that a 'mature manufacturing and technology base' implies that the production methods and technology have been well established and refined over time, leading to consistent and reliable output.
Recall the definitions of the supply process types: a 'stable supply process' is one where production is predictable and steady due to mature technology; a 'constant supply process' suggests unchanging output but does not emphasize maturity; an 'innovative supply process' involves ongoing changes and improvements; and a 'volatile supply process' is characterized by unpredictability and fluctuations.
Match the characteristic of a mature manufacturing and technology base with the supply process type that reflects stability and reliability in production, which is the 'stable supply process'.
Conclude that in competitive markets, the supply process typically characterized by a mature manufacturing and technology base is the 'stable supply process' because it reflects steady and dependable production capabilities.
