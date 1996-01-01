Which of the following markets is considered perfectly competitive?
A
The wheat market
B
The smartphone market
C
The electricity market with a single provider
D
The automobile market
1
Step 1: Understand the characteristics of a perfectly competitive market. These include: many buyers and sellers, homogeneous (identical) products, free entry and exit from the market, perfect information, and no single buyer or seller can influence the market price.
Step 2: Analyze the wheat market. Wheat is a standardized agricultural product with many producers and buyers, and no single producer can influence the price. Entry and exit are relatively easy, making it a good example of a perfectly competitive market.
Step 3: Analyze the smartphone market. Smartphones are differentiated products with brand loyalty, and a few large firms dominate the market, so it does not meet the criteria for perfect competition.
Step 4: Analyze the electricity market with a single provider. A single provider means a monopoly, which is the opposite of perfect competition because there is only one seller controlling the price.
Step 5: Analyze the automobile market. Automobiles are differentiated products with significant brand differences and high barriers to entry, so this market is not perfectly competitive.
