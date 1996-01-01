Which of the following best illustrates the tragedy of the commons in relation to trees?
A
The government enforces strict regulations on tree cutting in national parks.
B
A community organizes a tree-planting event to restore a local park.
C
A private landowner plants more trees to increase the value of their property.
D
Individuals cut down trees in a public forest for personal gain, leading to deforestation and depletion of the resource.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of the tragedy of the commons: it occurs when individuals, acting independently according to their own self-interest, overuse and deplete a shared resource, leading to negative outcomes for the entire group.
Identify the key characteristics of the tragedy of the commons in the context of trees: the resource (trees) is shared or public, individuals have incentives to exploit it for personal gain, and there is no effective regulation or ownership to prevent overuse.
Analyze each option to see if it fits these characteristics: strict government regulations prevent overuse, community tree-planting is cooperative and restorative, private landowners managing their own property do not represent a shared resource scenario.
Recognize that the option where individuals cut down trees in a public forest for personal gain, causing deforestation, perfectly illustrates the tragedy of the commons because it involves a shared resource being depleted due to individual incentives without regulation.
Conclude that the tragedy of the commons is best illustrated by the scenario where individuals exploit a public forest leading to resource depletion, highlighting the conflict between individual interests and collective well-being.
