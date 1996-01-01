Which of the following statements is true about the U.S. industrial market?
A
The U.S. industrial market is characterized by a large number of buyers and sellers, leading to high competition.
B
The U.S. industrial market only includes firms that produce consumer goods.
C
The U.S. industrial market does not interact with international markets.
D
The U.S. industrial market is dominated by a single firm that sets prices for all products.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definition of the U.S. industrial market. It consists of firms and buyers involved in producing and purchasing goods used in further production, not just consumer goods.
Step 2: Recognize that the U.S. industrial market typically has many buyers and sellers, which leads to competitive market conditions rather than domination by a single firm.
Step 3: Consider the role of international trade. The U.S. industrial market interacts with global markets through imports and exports, so it is not isolated.
Step 4: Evaluate each statement based on these characteristics: the market includes many firms (not just consumer goods producers), it is competitive (not monopolized), and it interacts internationally.
Step 5: Conclude that the statement claiming the U.S. industrial market has many buyers and sellers leading to high competition is true, while the others are false.
Watch next
Master Hello! with a bite sized video explanation from Brian