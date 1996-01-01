Why would machine-made textiles from Britain ruin India's hand-weaving industry?
A
Indian hand-weaving industry was protected by high tariffs on British imports.
B
British textiles were made from inferior materials, which increased their popularity in India.
C
Machine-made textiles could be produced more cheaply and in larger quantities, making them more competitive than hand-woven Indian textiles.
D
Machine-made textiles required more skilled labor than hand-woven textiles, making them less accessible.
Understand the concept of comparative advantage and economies of scale: Machine-made textiles benefit from mechanization, allowing production at a lower cost per unit compared to hand-woven textiles.
Recognize that machine-made textiles can be produced in larger quantities due to industrial machinery, increasing supply and reducing prices in the market.
Analyze how lower prices and higher availability of machine-made textiles make them more competitive against hand-woven Indian textiles, which are typically more expensive and produced in smaller quantities.
Consider the impact on demand: Consumers in India would prefer cheaper machine-made textiles, reducing demand for hand-woven products and harming the local hand-weaving industry.
Note that tariffs on British imports were initially meant to protect Indian hand-weaving, but once machine-made textiles became cheaper and more abundant, these protections were insufficient to prevent the decline of the hand-weaving industry.
