How did William Jennings Bryan propose to address the economic grievances of farmers during the late 19th century?
A
By advocating for the free coinage of silver to increase the money supply
B
By encouraging the elimination of all government intervention in the economy
C
By supporting high protective tariffs on imported goods
D
By promoting strict adherence to the gold standard
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the historical context: During the late 19th century, many farmers faced economic difficulties such as falling crop prices, high debt, and deflation. These issues were partly due to a limited money supply tied to the gold standard.
Identify William Jennings Bryan's main economic proposal: He advocated for the free coinage of silver, which means allowing silver to be minted into money freely alongside gold.
Explain the effect of free silver: Increasing the money supply through silver coinage would cause inflation, which could raise crop prices and make it easier for farmers to pay off debts.
Contrast Bryan's proposal with other options: Eliminating government intervention or supporting high tariffs were not his primary strategies; he opposed the strict gold standard because it limited the money supply.
Summarize Bryan's approach: By promoting free silver, Bryan aimed to address farmers' economic grievances by increasing the money supply and combating deflation, thereby improving their financial situation.
