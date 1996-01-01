Which of the following lists best represents four important economic activities in colonial New England?
A
Cotton farming, mining, cattle ranching, and oil drilling
B
Rice cultivation, tobacco farming, gold mining, and textile manufacturing
C
Sugar production, fur trading, automobile manufacturing, and steel production
D
Fishing, shipbuilding, lumbering, and small-scale farming
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the economic activities that were historically significant in colonial New England by considering the region's geography, climate, and available natural resources.
Recall that colonial New England had a rocky soil and a cooler climate, which limited large-scale farming but supported activities like fishing and lumbering due to abundant forests and access to the sea.
Recognize that shipbuilding was a key industry because of the plentiful timber and the importance of maritime trade in the region.
Understand that small-scale farming was common, focusing on subsistence agriculture rather than large plantations.
Compare the given options to these characteristics and select the list that includes fishing, shipbuilding, lumbering, and small-scale farming as the best representation of colonial New England's economic activities.
