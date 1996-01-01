Why did many business owners choose to move their mills to cities during the industrial era?
A
Mills in cities could avoid competition from international firms.
B
Government regulations in cities were stricter, ensuring higher product quality.
C
Urban areas had lower costs for land and utilities compared to rural locations.
D
Cities provided access to a larger labor force and better transportation networks.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of the Industrial Era, where businesses sought to maximize production efficiency and reduce costs.
Recognize that mills require a steady supply of labor and raw materials, as well as efficient distribution of finished goods.
Analyze the advantages of urban locations: cities typically have a larger labor pool due to population density, which helps mills find workers more easily.
Consider transportation infrastructure: cities often have better access to railroads, ports, and roads, facilitating the movement of raw materials in and finished products out.
Evaluate the incorrect options by comparing them to historical economic realities, such as the fact that land and utilities were generally more expensive in cities, and government regulations were not necessarily stricter in urban areas during that time.
