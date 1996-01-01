In the context of factors of production, how does the control of resources differ between a market economy and a command economy?
A
Neither market nor command economies involve any control over resources.
B
In a market economy, the government controls all resources, whereas in a command economy, private firms control resources.
C
In a market economy, resources are primarily controlled by private individuals and firms, while in a command economy, resources are controlled by the government.
D
In both market and command economies, resources are equally controlled by private individuals.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of factors of production, which include land, labor, capital, and entrepreneurship—these are the resources used to produce goods and services.
Step 2: Recognize that in a market economy, the allocation and control of these resources are primarily determined by private individuals and firms through the forces of supply and demand, with minimal government intervention.
Step 3: Contrast this with a command economy, where the government has central control over the allocation and ownership of resources, deciding what to produce, how to produce, and for whom to produce.
Step 4: Analyze the given options by matching them with the definitions: the correct description is that in a market economy, resources are controlled by private individuals and firms, while in a command economy, resources are controlled by the government.
Step 5: Conclude that the key difference lies in who controls the factors of production—private sector in market economies versus government in command economies.
Watch next
Master Land, Labor, and Physical Capital with a bite sized video explanation from Brian