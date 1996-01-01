Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
4. Exponential and Logarithmic Functions
Exponential and Logarithmic Equations

4. Exponential and Logarithmic Functions

Exponential and Logarithmic Equations

Previous TopicNext Topic

Use Like Bases to Solve Exponential Equations

Use Logarithms to Solve Exponential Equations

Use the Definition of a Logarithm to Solve Logarithmic Equations

Use the One-to-One Property of Logarithms to Solve Equations

Solve Problems Using Exponential and Logarithmic Equations