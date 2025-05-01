- 0. Fundamental Concepts of Algebra(0)
- 1. Equations and Inequalities(0)
- 2. Graphs(0)
- 3. Functions & Graphs(0)
- 4. Polynomial Functions(0)
- 5. Rational Functions(0)
- 6. Exponential and Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 7. Measuring Angles(0)
- 8. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles(0)
- 9. Unit Circle(0)
- 10. Graphing Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 11. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trig Equations(0)
- 12. Trigonometric Identities (0)
- 13. Non-Right Triangles(0)
- 14. Vectors(0)
- 15. Polar Equations(0)
- 16. Parametric Equations(0)
- 17. Graphing Complex Numbers(0)
- 18. Systems of Equations and Matrices(0)
- 19. Conic Sections(0)
- 20. Sequences, Series & Induction(0)
- 21. Combinatorics and Probability(0)
- 22. Limits & Continuity(0)
- 23. Intro to Derivatives & Area Under the Curve(0)
Solving Exponential and Logarithmic Equations: Videos & Practice Problems
Solving Exponential and Logarithmic Equations Practice Problems
Solve the following exponential equation by first converting the terms into the same bases.
7x = 343
Solve the following logarithmic equation and, where necessary, reject any x-value that makes the original function undefined. Use a calculator to approximate your solution to three decimal places.
log(5x) + log(x + 2) = log15
Solve the following logarithmic equation and, where necessary, reject any x-value that makes the original function undefined. Use a calculator to approximate your solution to three decimal places.
log5(x + 5) + log5(x + 1) = 2
Solve the following exponential equation. Give your answer in terms of natural or common logarithms and also give its decimal approximation (3 decimal places).
52x + 6(5x) - 7 = 0
Solve the following exponential equation by first converting the terms into the same bases.
2e2x + 3 = 2/e
Consider the one-to-one function f(x) = 14x + 8. Determine the equation of its inverse function.
Solve the logarithmic equation for x and provide an exact solution:
ln (5x - 3) - ln 12 = - ln(x - 4)