Which class of drugs are also called tranquilizers?
15. Treatment
Biological Therapies
- Multiple Choice
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements about antidepressants are true?
I. All first and second-generation antidepressants target serotonin reuptake.
II. Second-generation antidepressants generally have fewer side effects.
III. Monoamine oxidase inhibitors (MAOI) increase the amount of serotonin in the synaptic gap.
- Multiple Choice
Why might a psychiatrist be hesitant to prescribe a patient benzodiazepine?
- Multiple Choice
Which class of medications work through increasing GABA activity?
- Multiple Choice
Which class of medication is known for targeting serotonin?
- Multiple Choice
If a patient presents with hallucinations, blunted affect, and delusions, which medication is a psychiatrist likely to prescribe?
- Multiple Choice
A patient comes in showing signs of depression. They are prescribed an SSRI but after 3 weeks, they are displaying symptoms of mania. Which medication may be more appropriate?
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following is an example of the placebo effect?
- Multiple Choice
Why might a clinician consider brain surgery or stimulation for a patient?
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following correctly explains the difference between typical and atypical antipsychotics?