Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Psychology1h 43m
- 2. Psychology Research2h 20m
- 3. Biological Psychology2h 41m
- 4. Sensation and Perception28m
- 5. Consciousness and Sleep32m
- 6. Learning41m
- 7. Memory34m
- 8. Cognition37m
- 9. Emotion and Motivation35m
- 10. Developmental Psychology33m
- 11. Personality48m
- 12. Social Psychology41m
- 13. Stress and Health41m
- 14. Psychological Disorders44m
- 15. Treatment47m
15. Treatment
Biological Therapies
Struggling with Psychology?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements about antidepressants are true?
I. All first and second-generation antidepressants target serotonin reuptake.
II. Second-generation antidepressants generally have fewer side effects.
III. Monoamine oxidase inhibitors (MAOI) increase the amount of serotonin in the synaptic gap.
A
I & II.
B
I & III.
C
II & III.
D
I, II, & III.
Related Videos
Related Practice