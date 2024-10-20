Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Psychology1h 43m
- 2. Psychology Research2h 20m
- 3. Biological Psychology2h 41m
- 4. Sensation and Perception28m
- 5. Consciousness and Sleep32m
- 6. Learning41m
- 7. Memory34m
- 8. Cognition37m
- 9. Emotion and Motivation35m
- 10. Developmental Psychology33m
- 11. Personality48m
- 12. Social Psychology41m
3. Biological Psychology
Cells of the Nervous System
Multiple Choice
The neurodegenerative condition Multiple Sclerosis (MS) is characterized by the degradation of myelin wrapping in neurons in the brain and spinal cord. Patients with MS can experience vision loss, muscle weakness, and emotional changes. Which of the following could explain these changes in MS patients?
A
Loss of myelin prevents efficient neural communication.
B
Loss of myelin prevents the release of chemical messengers between neurons by blocking vesicles.
C
Loss of myelin prevents the movement of important cell-sustaining proteins from the soma.
D
Loss of myelin causes near-instant neuronal death.
