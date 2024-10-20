True or False: if false, choose the answer that best corrects the statement.
Neurons are the only important cell type in the nervous system.
Which of the following statements are true about interneurons?
I) Interneurons can be found in the spinal cord.
II) Interneurons only connect to motor neurons.
III) Interneurons can connect sensory and motor neurons.
_________ are responsible for sending chemical messages, and the ________ are responsible for receiving them.
The neurodegenerative condition Multiple Sclerosis (MS) is characterized by the degradation of myelin wrapping in neurons in the brain and spinal cord. Patients with MS can experience vision loss, muscle weakness, and emotional changes. Which of the following could explain these changes in MS patients?
Myelin is not continuous for the length of the axon. What structures are formed by the gaps in myelin?
Messages from other cells are received by the
Which of the following parts of a neuron work most like a telephone wire that carries information away from a telephone?
While cutting wood for his daughter's playhouse, Lee accidentally severed his finger. Fortunately, Lee was quickly rushed to the hospital where his finger was successfully reattached. Lee was eventually able to regain some function and feeling in his once-severed appendage. Which of the following helped to repair the nerve fibers that give Lee the ability to regain function and feeling in his finger?
In a railway system, once a train stops at a particular location, people are able to exit the train and walk through a corridor that eventually connects to another train. Which part of the neuron works much like the train station?
Special types of glial cells generate a protective fatty substance called
The sac-like structures that are found at the end of a neuron's axon and that contain neurotransmitters are called
When a neuron is at rest, the ions inside the cell are mostly _____ and the ions outside the cell are mostly _____.
Neuroplasticity is
The _____ is the cell body, which contains the nucleus.
The brain is primarily comprised of two different kinds of cells. They are neurons and