Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Psychology1h 43m
- 2. Psychology Research2h 20m
- 3. Biological Psychology2h 41m
- 4. Sensation and Perception28m
- 5. Consciousness and Sleep32m
- 6. Learning41m
- 7. Memory34m
- 8. Cognition37m
- 9. Emotion and Motivation35m
- 10. Developmental Psychology33m
- 11. Personality48m
- 12. Social Psychology41m
3. Biological Psychology
Cells of the Nervous System
Multiple Choice
_________ are responsible for sending chemical messages, and the ________ are responsible for receiving them.
A
Soma: Axons.
B
Soma: Dendrites.
C
Axons: Soma.
D
Axons. Dendrites.
