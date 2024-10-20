In the disease _____, the myelin sheath is destroyed.
3. Biological Psychology
Cells of the Nervous System
According to Sigmund Freud, unresolved conflicts can cause _____ at a certain stage of psychosexual development.370views
Helga is shy, so she works hard to look nice all the time in the hope that people will like her. This can be interpreted as an example of __________ as a defense mechanism.322views
According to Sigmund Freud, the desired outcome of the phallic stage of psychosexual development is376views
During Sigmund Freud's genital stage of psychosexual development, parents638views
While out to dinner, Monty tells the attractive server that he would like to order a number 'sex combination.' Sigmund Freud would more than likely propose that Monty's misstatement was a product of his _____ mind.336views
As Angelo is filling out his income tax forms, he makes the decision not to report all of his income. He figures that it is okay because everyone cheats on their taxes; and besides, he needs the money more than the government does. According to psychoanalytic theory, Angelo is exhibiting which defense mechanism?308views
Jonah and Jonathan are twin brothers. Jonah is a compulsive gum chewer and nail biter, while his brother Jonathan is a two-pack-a-day smoker and heavy drinker. Sigmund Freud would say that both brothers appear to be stuck in the _____ stage of personality development.375views
According to Sigmund Freud, the oral stage560views
According to psychoanalytic theory, the Oedipus and Electra complexes refer to591views
According to Sigmund Freud, children in the latency stage of psychosexual development878views
The psychodynamic process in which a girl views her father as the object of her affection and her mother as a rival is called382views1rank
Arturo is unconsciously attracted to Tommy but outwardly voices an extreme hatred of gay people. Which defense mechanism is Arturo exhibiting, according to psychoanalytic theory?314views1rank
Shortly after her daughter is born, Anna's three-year-old son wants to start sleeping in the crib again. This behavior is an example of _________, according to psychoanalytic theory.279views1rank
The office of one of your professors is extremely neat and tidy. All the books are carefully arranged on the shelves, and there are no papers lying about. Sigmund Freud might suggest that this person has a(n)360views